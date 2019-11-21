The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
How Hanoi deals with wastewater
By
Tien Thanh, Hoang Phuong, Vo Hai, Ba Do
November 21, 2019 | 07:57 am GMT+7
Only 22 percent of wastewater in Hanoi is treated, with the rest dumped directly into rivers and lakes.
Related News:
Foul deed: Hanoi lays waste to a majestic river
Hanoi begins project to clean highly polluted river with Japanese technology
Saigon canal overflows with garbage, awaits cleanup
Water pollution
Hanoians living beside filth remember an 'unbelievable' past
Hanoi plans wastewater discharge fee in pollution fight
Hanoi plans to flush To Lich River with Red River
See more
Tags:
Vietnam
Vietnamese
infographic
Hanoi
wastewater
rivers
lakes
ponds
environment
pollution
water treatment
