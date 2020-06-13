The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Industries
VinFast cars debut in monthly bestseller list
Ta Lu, Luong Dung
June 13, 2020 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Two VinFast models debuted in the list of top 10 bestseller autos last month, signaling intensified competition in the domestic market.
Vingroup chief eyes car, smartphone exports to the US
VinFast test runs electric car for launch at US show
Trade any old car model for new VinFast cars
Vietnam
best selling cars May 2020
VinFast best selling cars
first time
HCMC developers turn their attention further afield
Online TV battle for post-pandemic market share
Vietnamese more worried about tech takeover than regional peers
Real estate firms struggle to recover from coronavirus slump
Thousands lose jobs to pandemic in Vietnam
Four mobile companies strike deal for sharing telecom infrastructure
Add $702 million wind farm to national power plan: central province
Bottlenecks make Vietnam industrial parks less competitive
