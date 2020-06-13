VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

VinFast cars debut in monthly bestseller list

By Ta Lu, Luong Dung   June 13, 2020 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Two VinFast models debuted in the list of top 10 bestseller autos last month, signaling intensified competition in the domestic market.
Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

best selling cars May 2020

VinFast best selling cars

first time

 

Read more

HCMC developers turn their attention further afield

HCMC developers turn their attention further afield

Online TV battle for post-pandemic market share

Online TV battle for post-pandemic market share

Vietnamese more worried about tech takeover than regional peers

Vietnamese more worried about tech takeover than regional peers

Real estate firms struggle to recover from coronavirus slump

Real estate firms struggle to recover from coronavirus slump

Thousands lose jobs to pandemic in Vietnam

Thousands lose jobs to pandemic in Vietnam

Four mobile companies strike deal for sharing telecom infrastructure

Four mobile companies strike deal for sharing telecom infrastructure

Add $702 million wind farm to national power plan: central province

Add $702 million wind farm to national power plan: central province

Bottlenecks make Vietnam industrial parks less competitive

Bottlenecks make Vietnam industrial parks less competitive

 
go to top