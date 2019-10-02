VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Coffee franchising costs in Vietnam

By Quynh Trang, Ta Lu   October 2, 2019 | 03:37 pm GMT+7
A franchisee might have to invest up to VND5 billion ($215,500) per location for a popular brand and wait for years to make a profit.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam coffee franchise profit Highlands Coffee Cong Ca Phe Aha Trung Nguyen
 
Read more
Demand for air purifiers surges

Demand for air purifiers surges

Four carriers offer flight safety officers to Vietnam aviation authority

Four carriers offer flight safety officers to Vietnam aviation authority

Coffee franchises steam ahead

Coffee franchises steam ahead

Insurance market attracts plenty of foreign interest

Insurance market attracts plenty of foreign interest

Ford dethrones Toyota in after-sales customer satisfaction

Ford dethrones Toyota in after-sales customer satisfaction

Malaysian telecom infrastructure provider mulls Vietnam entry

Malaysian telecom infrastructure provider mulls Vietnam entry

Foreign firms rent most premium office spaces: report

Foreign firms rent most premium office spaces: report

Pangasius exports to US continue to fall

Pangasius exports to US continue to fall

 
go to top