VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnamese firms’ investments abroad

By Ta Lu, Anh Minh   July 22, 2020 | 01:09 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese companies have invested $9.5 billion overseas in 2009-19 and repatriated $3 billion in profits and capital.
Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

overseas investment

investment abroad

infographic

 

Read more

VN-Index rises, led by Vingroup stocks

VN-Index rises, led by Vingroup stocks

Gold prices hit new peak

Gold prices hit new peak

Blue chips send stock market down again

Blue chips send stock market down again

Gold prices hit record high

Gold prices hit record high

VN-Index edges up after two losing sessions

VN-Index edges up after two losing sessions

Gold prices hit new record

Gold prices hit new record

VN-Index slides to biggest losing session in three weeks

VN-Index slides to biggest losing session in three weeks

Vietnam coal consumption growth among world’s fastest

Vietnam coal consumption growth among world’s fastest

 
go to top