The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Economy
Transport Ministry presents two high-speed railway options
By
Tien Thanh, Doan Loan
July 17, 2019 | 08:59 am GMT+7
The Transport Ministry has proposed two options for the North-South high-speed railway with differences in speed and price tags.
Related News:
A 350 kph train is fast, but where will it get Vietnam?
PM sets up appraisal council for high-speed railway project
North-South high speed railway can cost $32 billion less: Ministry
Tags:
Vietnam
high speed
railway
North South
Transport Ministry
320 kph
200 kph
cargo
pasenger
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
Read more
A 350 kph train is fast, but where will it get Vietnam?
PM sets up appraisal council for high-speed railway project
Origin fraud threatens duties on Vietnamese wood, seafood exports to US
VN-Index rises to seven-week high
Over 50 stocks double value in H1 this year
Vietnam launches first White Book on businesses
Hanoi buses struggle to compete with ride-hailing services
Cutting high-speed rail cost by half impossible, says consultancy
Reading:
Transport Ministry presents two high-speed railway options
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives