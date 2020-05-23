VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Saigon airport’s Terminal 3 set for completion in 2023

By Viet Chung, Doan Loan   May 23, 2020 | 07:29 pm GMT+7
Work is set to begin on the Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s third terminal in October 2021 and be completed in 2023.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Tan Son Nhat third terminal Saigon airport infographic government approves third terminal Tan Son Nhat
 
Read more
Many state-owned firms under ‘special financial supervision’

Many state-owned firms under ‘special financial supervision’

US-led trade network could strengthen Vietnam’s place in global supply chains

US-led trade network could strengthen Vietnam’s place in global supply chains

Ailing state-owned projects stuck in impasse with Chinese contractors

Ailing state-owned projects stuck in impasse with Chinese contractors

Vietnam needs fortified investment law to ensure national security: lawmakers

Vietnam needs fortified investment law to ensure national security: lawmakers

Work on My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway set to begin in November

Work on My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway set to begin in November

Vietnam job numbers improve as coronavirus recedes

Vietnam job numbers improve as coronavirus recedes

Blue chips turn red to end four-session VN-Index gains

Blue chips turn red to end four-session VN-Index gains

EVFTA not a toll-free expressway for Vietnam to integrate: parliament member

EVFTA not a toll-free expressway for Vietnam to integrate: parliament member

 
go to top