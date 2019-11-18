VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

How Long Thanh airport will be built

By Ta Lu, Doan Loan   November 18, 2019 | 12:33 pm GMT+7
Long Thanh International Airport in the southern Dong Nai Province will have an annual capacity of 25 million passengers when built in 2025.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Long Thanh infographic mega airport
 
Read more
Human resources quality remains big challenge for Vietnam

Human resources quality remains big challenge for Vietnam

Get private sector into debt trade, Vietnam advised

Get private sector into debt trade, Vietnam advised

HCMC third most promising real estate market in Asia-Pacific: report

HCMC third most promising real estate market in Asia-Pacific: report

Tax incentives cost Vietnam over $2 billion a year

Tax incentives cost Vietnam over $2 billion a year

Cars to enter airports fee free for 10-15 minutes

Cars to enter airports fee free for 10-15 minutes

HCMC stands ground in controversy over contractor selection

HCMC stands ground in controversy over contractor selection

Oil-fired electricity production to triple as dams go dry

Oil-fired electricity production to triple as dams go dry

Coal, crude oil imports see upsurge

Coal, crude oil imports see upsurge

 
go to top