VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

9-month snapshot of Vietnam economy

By Anh Minh, Tien Thanh   October 10, 2019 | 09:11 am GMT+7
GDP growth reached 7.31 percent year-on-year in Q3, raising 9-month GDP growth to its highest level in 9 years.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam GDP inflation growth economy export import
 
Read more
Moody's reasoning on Vietnam downgrade 'inappropriate,' ministry says

Moody's reasoning on Vietnam downgrade 'inappropriate,' ministry says

Affordable housing remains scarce in HCMC

Affordable housing remains scarce in HCMC

World Bank remains upbeat about Vietnam’s economic outlook

World Bank remains upbeat about Vietnam’s economic outlook

​Moody's could lower Vietnam credit rating

​Moody's could lower Vietnam credit rating

Lighting up the night remains an economic challenge

Lighting up the night remains an economic challenge

Work on Saigon metro might stop: mayor

Work on Saigon metro might stop: mayor

Vietnam urged deeper integration into global agricultural value chain

Vietnam urged deeper integration into global agricultural value chain

Saigon to double car registration fees

Saigon to double car registration fees

 
go to top