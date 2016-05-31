VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Who gets killed for killing?

By Viet Chung, Bao Ha   May 31, 2016 | 06:50 pm GMT+7
From July 1, 15 different forms of murder will be subject to the death penalty according to the 2015 Penal Code.
Who gets killed for killing?
Tags: Penal Code murder criminal crime capital punishment death penalty
 
Read more
What caused Da Nang cruise ship tragedy?

What caused Da Nang cruise ship tragedy?

Long road to uncovering Vietnam's mass fish killer

Long road to uncovering Vietnam's mass fish killer

Half of German companies ready to up the ante on Vietnam

Half of German companies ready to up the ante on Vietnam

Vietnamese laborers try their luck in Taiwan

Vietnamese laborers try their luck in Taiwan

Which state agencies get the biggest slice of the budget pie?

Which state agencies get the biggest slice of the budget pie?

30 companies vanished each day in first five months: GSO report

30 companies vanished each day in first five months: GSO report

Rising fuel prices push CPI up in May: GSO report

Rising fuel prices push CPI up in May: GSO report

18 streets restricted in HCMC over 2 days for Obama

18 streets restricted in HCMC over 2 days for Obama

 
go to top