VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Where Formosa buried its waste

By Viet Chung   July 26, 2016 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
Eight spots where polluting steel plant Formosa hid its waste have been uncovered.
Where Formosa buried its waste
Tags: Formosa waste
 
Read more
Pokemon Go: Flappy Bird who?

Pokemon Go: Flappy Bird who?

Three in four trafficked Vietnamese end up in China

Three in four trafficked Vietnamese end up in China

Vietnam's 14th cabinet

Vietnam's 14th cabinet

Too hot to work: Vietnam to lose $85bn in labor productivity by 2030

Too hot to work: Vietnam to lose $85bn in labor productivity by 2030

Prison rules in Vietnam: What not to do

Prison rules in Vietnam: What not to do

European firms put their faith in Vietnam

European firms put their faith in Vietnam

Who will pay for HIV/AIDS treatment in Vietnam?

Who will pay for HIV/AIDS treatment in Vietnam?

Chinese tourists descend on Vietnam in full force

Chinese tourists descend on Vietnam in full force

 
go to top