Vietnamese outlive most of their ASEAN peers

By Tien Thanh   September 18, 2016 | 08:22 am GMT+7
With average live expectancy of 73, Vietnamese generally live longer than Chinese and many ASEAN peers, including Malaysians, Thai and Indonesians.
