DataSpeaks

Nearly two mln Vietnamese will be living with cancer by 2020

By Tien Thanh, Ha Phuong   April 15, 2016 | 11:56 am GMT+7
By 2020, approximately 44,000 men will be diagnosed with lung cancer, whereas an estimated 41,000 cases of breast cancer are expected to be found in women.
Source: International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), WHO

Tags: WHO cancer 2020 IARC lung cancer breast cancer
 
