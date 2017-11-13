VnExpress International
Mapped: Hydropower plants across Vietnam

By Ha Phuong   November 13, 2017 | 12:30 pm GMT+7
Water discharged from hydropower dams during heavy rains has been blamed for escalating flooding in Vietnam.
Mapped: Hydropower plants across Vietnam


An example of what could happen if Vietnam's largest hydropower dam is breached.

This map marks 197 hydropower dams across Vietnam based on data extracted from PanNature, a Vietnamese environmental NGO.

“I believe the real number of hydropower dams in Vietnam is much bigger,” said Tran Thanh Hai, data editor of PanNature, who directly compiled and analyzed the data. 

The area from Quang Tri to Khanh Hoa, where the 12th storm of the year Typhoon Damrey killed more than 100 people, has a total of 64 dams (marked on the map by a blue rectangle).

Quang Nam Province alone, home to the UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An, has 42 hydropower projects either in operation or about to start up. 

Besides heavy downpours, water discharged from hydropower dams during heavy rains is another reason for the flooding that has submerged thousands of houses and crops in Vietnam.

*Click on the map to explore.

*Last updated in July 2016.

