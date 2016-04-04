VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Busiest Airports in Vietnam

By Viet Chung, Thanh Tam   April 4, 2016 | 10:32 am GMT+7
Recently, the Ministry of Transport plans to construct three more new airports in the northwest region. However, the list of 10 busiest airports across the country below shows that almost all are not operating at full capacity.
Busiest Airports in Vietnam
Tags: airports aviation industry road transport
 
Read more
Vietnam's new cabinet in data

Vietnam's new cabinet in data

The faces of Vietnam's new government

The faces of Vietnam's new government

Members of the new 13th National Assembly Standing Committee

Members of the new 13th National Assembly Standing Committee

Prime Minister Dung: a decade in power

Prime Minister Dung: a decade in power

ADB's latest check on Vietnam's economy

ADB's latest check on Vietnam's economy

Major macroeconomic indicators in the last 15 years

Major macroeconomic indicators in the last 15 years

Factbox: Socio-economic development targets for 2016-2020

Factbox: Socio-economic development targets for 2016-2020

15 Free Trade Agreements in action in Vietnam

15 Free Trade Agreements in action in Vietnam

 
go to top