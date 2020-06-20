VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Ailing Jetstar Pacific struggles in three decades of restructuring

By Viet Chung, Thi Ha   June 20, 2020 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Over its 29 years of existence, Jetstar Pacific has undergone restructuring several times but has still been unable to succeed as a low-cost airline in Vietnam.
Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Jetstar Pacific Infographic

 

Read more

Vietnamese food conglomerate Masan appoints new CEO

Vietnamese food conglomerate Masan appoints new CEO

Vinasun to post first annual loss in 12 years

Vinasun to post first annual loss in 12 years

Four automakers recall 35,000 vehicles in Vietnam

Four automakers recall 35,000 vehicles in Vietnam

No evidence of bribery by Japanese firm: customs official

No evidence of bribery by Japanese firm: customs official

Vietnam Airpods maker hiring thousands of new workers

Vietnam Airpods maker hiring thousands of new workers

Vietnam cinema chain raises $8 mln from foreign investor

Vietnam cinema chain raises $8 mln from foreign investor

Jetstar Pacific fails to soar decades after taking off

Jetstar Pacific fails to soar decades after taking off

Honda Vietnam recalls cars to replace fuel pumps

Honda Vietnam recalls cars to replace fuel pumps

 
go to top