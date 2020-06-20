The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Companies
Ailing Jetstar Pacific struggles in three decades of restructuring
By
Viet Chung, Thi Ha
June 20, 2020 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Over its 29 years of existence, Jetstar Pacific has undergone restructuring several times but has still been unable to succeed as a low-cost airline in Vietnam.
Related News:
Jetstar Pacific fails to soar decades after taking off
Vietnam Airlines to buy Australian investor's stake in Jetstar Pacific
Tags:
Vietnam
Jetstar Pacific Infographic
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
Read more
Vietnamese food conglomerate Masan appoints new CEO
Vinasun to post first annual loss in 12 years
Four automakers recall 35,000 vehicles in Vietnam
No evidence of bribery by Japanese firm: customs official
Vietnam Airpods maker hiring thousands of new workers
Vietnam cinema chain raises $8 mln from foreign investor
Jetstar Pacific fails to soar decades after taking off
Honda Vietnam recalls cars to replace fuel pumps
Reading:
Ailing Jetstar Pacific struggles in three decades of restructuring
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives