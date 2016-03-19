VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag infertility
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

The story of first surrogate twins born in Vietnam

A 34 year old woman gave birth to surrogate twins on March 16 in Ho Chi Minh City, bringing to an end the biological parent's distress after five ...
 
go to top