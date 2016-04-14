VnExpress International
Vietnam extends budget deficit to $3 billion from Jan-May

Vietnam ran a budget deficit of VND66.4 trillion ($2.96 billion) in the first five months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Tax authorities set eyes on “Flappy Bird” creator’s bank account

Hanoi tax authorities are seeking to collect more taxes from Nguyen Ha Dong, developer of world phenomenon Flappy ...
 
