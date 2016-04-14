The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
income tax
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam extends budget deficit to $3 billion from Jan-May
Vietnam ran a budget deficit of VND66.4 trillion ($2.96 billion) in the first five months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.
Tax authorities set eyes on “Flappy Bird” creator’s bank account
Hanoi tax authorities are seeking to collect more taxes from Nguyen Ha Dong, developer of world phenomenon Flappy ...
Get Newsletter