Vietnam urges US to investigate murder of citizen in San Francisco
American police reported the murder of the 23-year-old woman from Ho Chi Minh City last month.
Cambodia offers ethnic Vietnamese short-term residency in migrant crackdown reprieve
Thousands of Vietnamese fled to Cambodia during war time, and remain officially stateless.
US allows Syrians to stay for another 18 months
The decision was a relief for the Syrians whose temporary protected status ran out in March.
February 01, 2018 | 08:24 am GMT+7
Vietnamese mother of US veteran denied visa to attend his funeral: report
The father said he was 'fuming mad.'
January 13, 2018 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese man convicted of killing family of 5 in San Francisco
He murdered a long-term friend and his family to steal money to clear a gambling debt.
December 13, 2017 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
Middle Europe turns its back on the EU
Central Europe is now deeply and popularly conservative.
October 21, 2017 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Vietnamese woman sworn in as head of immigrant committee in Taiwan
Increased participation of immigrants in the territory’s decision-making process would spur their creativity, said the newly appointed chairwoman.
February 23, 2017 | 09:34 pm GMT+7
Taiwan arrests 40 Vietnamese for illegal entry
Taiwanese coast guard officers said it was the biggest group of illegal Vietnamese immigrants ever caught.
January 10, 2017 | 11:29 am GMT+7
130,000 overseas Vietnamese to return home for Tet holiday
Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is working hard to make sure passengers can move quickly during this holiday season.
December 10, 2016 | 03:18 pm GMT+7
Life in America: How much are Vietnamese immigrants making?
In terms of household income, the Vietnamese are doing quite well, new data suggest.
November 05, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7