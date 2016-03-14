VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag illegal villa
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Illegal mountain villas openly traded on housing market

Villas in Ba Vi, claimed to be worth VND800 million to VND1.4 billion each, have been on the market since 2012 without any legal documents.
 
go to top