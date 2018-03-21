VnExpress International
Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

They claimed they were heading for Saigon and then Cambodia on a gambling trip.

Vietnam deports 7 Chinese men for illegal entry

They said they waded through a river to cross the border and visit Ha Long Bay.
 
