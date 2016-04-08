VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag ICIJ
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam’s tax authorities investigate companies and individuals named in the Panama Papers

The General Department of Taxation under Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance on May 10 urgently formed a working group to look into tax obligations of the ...

Vietnam’s Anti-Corruption Bureau speaks about Panama Papers

Pham Trong Dat, head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau under the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam, told VnExpress ...

Money and power: China's link to Panama Papers firm

Long before the Panama Papers leaks put law firm Mossack Fonseca on front pages around the world, the company was already well known among a certain class of Chinese investor.
April 08, 2016 | 03:15 pm GMT+7
 
go to top