Tag
hydropower
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Floodwaters released by Chinese dam in Cambodia forces thousands to flee
Environmental groups have repeatedly warned that the project would have a costly impact on the Mekong River's fisheries and biodiversity.
Vietnam, Mekong neighbors pledge more cooperation as demands on river grow
There were major concerns about the future of the river, with 20 dams planned on the upper Mekong in addition to ...
Typhoon Damrey kills 106 in Vietnam, reservoirs brimming
As residents of central Vietnam are cleaning up after Damrey, more flooding looms with water being released from 49 reservoirs.
November 08, 2017 | 10:28 pm GMT+7
Confessions of a hydropower calamity in Vietnam
The good, the bad and the ugly sides of hydropower plants in the Central Highlands.
October 15, 2017 | 01:22 am GMT+7
How climate change, hydropower dams are killing the Mekong Delta
Vietnam is trying to hold back climate change effects before they could take away the entire Mekong Delta.
September 30, 2017 | 06:06 pm GMT+7
Six Vietnamese killed in gas explosion in Laos
They were workers at a hydropower project.
July 29, 2017 | 03:03 pm GMT+7
In Vietnam, thrill-seekers risk life and limb to catch breathtaking shots of Southeast Asia’s largest dam
The giant dam released water for the first time in three years, and the warning signs were not enough to put some people off.
July 20, 2017 | 01:42 pm GMT+7
Nepal, China sign mega hydropower agreement
Water-rich Nepal has a mountain river system that could make it an energy-producing powerhouse.
June 05, 2017 | 05:08 pm GMT+7
Three students killed by hydropower plant discharge in central Vietnam
The whereabouts of a fourth student caught up in the current remains unknown.
May 24, 2017 | 10:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnam releases mixed dam audit
Experts bin hundreds of small proposed hydropower dams while approving hundreds more.
October 23, 2016 | 04:48 pm GMT+7
Deadly floods blamed on hydropower power plants in central Vietnam
Two plants discharged up to 2,000 cubic meters of water a second.
October 16, 2016 | 11:51 am GMT+7
Power-hungry Vietnam may now look to disastrous Lao dam projects
Vietnam’s new interest in buying power from Laos would encourage the latter to plow ahead with its dam-building spree.
September 27, 2016 | 01:14 pm GMT+7
Questions swirl around hydropower disaster in central Vietnam
Experts have questioned construction quality after the dam in Quang Nam Province collapsed last week.
September 19, 2016 | 05:12 pm GMT+7
Flood crisis threatens to kill Vietnam’s rice bowl
The Mekong Delta makes up 55.5 percent of the country’s annual rice output.
August 18, 2016 | 07:05 am GMT+7
Foreign investors lay eyes on Vietnam’s renewable energy sector
Vietnam has opened up to foreign investors in a bid to meet the rising demand for power.
August 02, 2016 | 06:46 pm GMT+7
