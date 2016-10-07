The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Typhoon Damrey: The damage so far in Vietnam
Following one of the worst storms to hit central Vietnam this year, residents are struggling to pick up the pieces.
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Trump fired off a series of angry tweets from his private golf club in New Jersey, taking aim at the mayor of San ...
Giant typhoon strengthens on collision course with Vietnam’s north-central coast
Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri are in the firing line with the hurricane feared the most dangerous one to threaten Vietnam in years.
September 14, 2017 | 11:58 am GMT+7
Painful images of Florida Keys as few residents granted entry
Florida allowed some residents to return to their shuttered homes and reopened several airports on Tuesday after Hurricane Irma’s pounding winds and storm surges ripped through ...
September 13, 2017 | 09:29 am GMT+7
Hurricane Irma: What we know
Here is a roundup of the effects of the storm that has claimed dozens of lives and wreaked havoc that will cost billions of dollars to repair.
September 12, 2017 | 08:21 am GMT+7
Irma aims full fury at Florida's Gulf Coast, floods central Miami
The storm killed at least 28 people as it raged through the Caribbean en route to Florida.
September 11, 2017 | 06:56 am GMT+7
Race to rescue survivors from ruins of Mexico quake
'The whole city is a disaster zone right now. Lots of damage. Lots of deaths. I don't know how you can make sense of it. It's hard.'
September 09, 2017 | 01:32 pm GMT+7
Hurricane Irma leaves trail of destruction in the Caribbean
Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in a century, lashed the Caribbean as it makes its way towards the Bahamas, Cuba and southern Florida.
September 09, 2017 | 12:27 pm GMT+7
So how do mega-storms get named, anyhow?
The attentive reader might notice a pattern here: 'H', 'I', 'J', 'K'...
September 07, 2017 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Hurricane Irma churns through Caribbean islands, possibly en route to Florida
Irma is expected to become the second powerful storm to thrash the U.S. mainland in as many weeks after devastating Hurricane Harvey.
September 06, 2017 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
Another blow from Harvey: Houston home prices, rents likely to rise
It might seem like Houston’s historic flood would make America’s fourth-largest city a less desirable place to live, but it’s going to get more expensive, real estate experts say.
September 02, 2017 | 08:41 am GMT+7
Hurricane Matthew killed at least 283 in Haiti, corpse in street, no aid
Anger grows in hurricane-hit town.
October 07, 2016 | 08:35 am GMT+7
First 2016 U.S. tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina
A tropical storm warning, the year's first for the United States, was issued on Friday by the National Weather Service for the coast of South Carolina, five days before the ...
May 28, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7
