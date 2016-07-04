The most read Vietnamese newspaper
The changing role of overseas remittances in Vietnam's economy
Originally a main form of aid for family, these cash flows have increasingly found their way into businesses, reflecting economic shifts.
Ho Chi Minh City’s private businesses to receive $100-million boost
The southern hub has stepped up efforts to unleash the power of the local business community.
HCMC aims to convert 250,000 household businesses into SMEs by 2020
Ho Chi Minh City aims to double its private firms to 500,000 in the next four years, said secretary of the city’s Party Committee, Dinh La Thang.
July 04, 2016 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
