The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
ho khau
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Stuck in limbo: How residency red tape binds millions of migrants in Vietnam
A vicious tool at worst and a nationwide burden at best, the residency book finds itself at the dawn of an inevitable reform.
Vietnam’s residence book reforms won't happen for another two years: police
The switch to an online database that doesn't tie people to one address is still some way off.
Vietnam's migrant workers denied basic services by red tape
Vietnamese rural migrant workers should be allowed to settle permanently in cities and enjoy the same public facilities and services as those with urban household registrations or ...
June 16, 2016 | 05:37 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter