ho khau
Stuck in limbo: How residency red tape binds millions of migrants in Vietnam

A vicious tool at worst and a nationwide burden at best, the residency book finds itself at the dawn of an inevitable reform.

Vietnam’s residence book reforms won't happen for another two years: police

The switch to an online database that doesn't tie people to one address is still some way off.

Vietnam's migrant workers denied basic services by red tape

Vietnamese rural migrant workers should be allowed to settle permanently in cities and enjoy the same public facilities and services as those with urban household registrations or ...
June 16, 2016 | 05:37 pm GMT+7
 
