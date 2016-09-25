The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Flash floods kill 18, isolate towns in Northern Vietnam
Heavy rains and resulting flash floods have caused damages totaling $31 million.
At least 10 missing and 400,000 evacuated as heavy rain pounds Japan
'It wasn't just the rain, there was thunder and lightning too. I couldn't see anything ahead of me,' one woman at ...
Wall collapses in northern Vietnam, kills child
The 7-year-old boy was seeking shelter from Tuesday's heavy rain in Hai Phong.
June 14, 2017 | 09:32 am GMT+7
Saigon treads water after massive deluge
It's probably best to leave the scooter at home if you want to get out in Saigon today.
September 27, 2016 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Torrential rain causes traffic chaos in Hanoi
A downpour on Saturday afternoon submerges many streets in Hanoi.
September 25, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
