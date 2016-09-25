VnExpress International
Flash floods kill 18, isolate towns in Northern Vietnam

Heavy rains and resulting flash floods have caused damages totaling $31 million.

At least 10 missing and 400,000 evacuated as heavy rain pounds Japan

'It wasn't just the rain, there was thunder and lightning too. I couldn't see anything ahead of me,' one woman at ...

Wall collapses in northern Vietnam, kills child

The 7-year-old boy was seeking shelter from Tuesday's heavy rain in Hai Phong.
June 14, 2017 | 09:32 am GMT+7

Saigon treads water after massive deluge

It's probably best to leave the scooter at home if you want to get out in Saigon today.
September 27, 2016 | 01:00 pm GMT+7

Torrential rain causes traffic chaos in Hanoi

A downpour on Saturday afternoon submerges many streets in Hanoi.
September 25, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
 
