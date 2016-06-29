VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag heavy industry
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam posts $1.5bln of trade surplus in Jan-June: GSO

Vietnam is estimated to post a trade surplus of around $1.5 billion in the first half of 2016, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO) on ...
 
go to top