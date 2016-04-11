The most read Vietnamese newspaper
heatwave
Frequency of excessive summertime heat seen rising across US
California is one of 11 Western states ranked by the NRDC report as the most affected by extreme summer heat.
Record-breaking heat grips southeastern Canada
A large part of southeastern Canada are in the throes of overheat as the mercury climbed to a forecast high of 32 ...
Human frontiers: How much heat can the body and mind take?
If planet-warming emissions continue to rise at their current pace, three in four people in the world will face deadly heat by the turn of the century.
September 22, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7
Silent killer: Sweltering planet braces for deadly heat shocks
Heat remains underestimated as a threat by governments, aid agencies and individuals.
September 19, 2017 | 08:05 am GMT+7
Heatwave shuts more than 250 Malaysian schools: reports
More than 250 Malaysian schools were closed on Monday due to a heatwave brought on by the El Nino weather phenomenon which is severely affecting food production and causing ...
April 11, 2016 | 04:29 pm GMT+7
