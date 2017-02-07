The most read Vietnamese newspaper
health insurance
Vietnam plans to digitize healthcare cards
The electronic system will also make insurance payments faster and more transparent.
Vietnam targets 90 pct health insurance coverage by 2020
Vietnam has set out a new goal in welfare development, aiming for 90 percent of the population to have health ...
