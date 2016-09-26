The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
hcmc
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese flock out of big cities to say 'Happy New Year' from home
As home is where the heart is, many decided not to stay in Saigon and Hanoi for countdown parties or fireworks on New Year’s Eve.
Mass evacuations in southern Vietnam as Typhoon Tembin nears
Students have been told to stay at home and around 650,000 people are being evacuated in southern Vietnam.
Chaos returns to Saigon's sidewalks as cleanup campaign loses bite
Cars and eateries are back two months after the man spearheading the cleanup campaign was asked to step aside.
December 21, 2017 | 10:38 am GMT+7
Workshop: Uncial Calligraphy
Go back in time with a taste of ancient script.
July 19, 2017 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
Saigon steps up its game in battle for the sidewalks
A senior official has pledged to resign if he can't 'take back the sidewalks'.
February 23, 2017 | 08:07 pm GMT+7
#TGIF Happy New Year: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend
Best parties to say farewell to 2016 and ring in 2017.
December 30, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend
Sip wine, sing carols and swing to the jazzy beats.
December 16, 2016 | 11:15 am GMT+7
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend
Enjoy a fruitful mix of Christmas markets, music nights, a comedy show and ballet concert.
December 09, 2016 | 10:39 am GMT+7
Classic Ballet Performance: 'The Nutcracker' in HCMC
Get into the Christmas spirit with Tchaikovsky's classic ballet.
December 05, 2016 | 12:53 pm GMT+7
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend
Mark your calendar for a weekend full of festivals and parties.
November 11, 2016 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
HCMC streets in chaos after downpour
Heavy downpours during rush hour bring Saigon traffic to a halt.
September 26, 2016 | 07:14 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter