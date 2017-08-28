VnExpress International
Tag hato
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Deadly storm tells tale of two cities in Macau

When Typhoon Hato swept into Macau it exposed a very different side to a city best-known for ostentatious casinos and wealthy high rollers.

Storm Pakhar hits Hong Kong and Macau days after deadly Hato

Tropical storm Pakhar brings strong winds and heavy rain to Hong Kong and Macau, just four days after one of the ...
 
