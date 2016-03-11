VnExpress International
Tag harassment
Online harassment takes 'heavy toll' on women politicians: report

Women politicians are judged more harshly online than their male peers on appearance and marital status.

#MeToo fashion show opens with angel wing models, pig-faced men

Survivors and victims of sexual misconduct share their stories from the runway.

Key Silicon Valley investor takes leave amid harassment claims

However, he has denied claims by several women of sexual harassment.
December 06, 2017 | 07:50 am GMT+7

George HW Bush apologizes for patting 'women's rears'

Actress Heather Lind claimed George H. W. Bush sexually assaulted her in Instagram post
October 26, 2017 | 02:31 pm GMT+7

Workplace harassment not just a Hollywood problem

'Horror stories' have surfaced from other sectors, as more than three-quarters of women said they never lodged a complaint.
October 19, 2017 | 01:00 pm GMT+7

Berkeley law school dean resigns over sexual harassment complaint

The law school dean for the University of California at Berkeley resigned from his post on Thursday after admitting to physical contact with his executive assistant that campus ...
March 15, 2016 | 05:05 pm GMT+7
 
