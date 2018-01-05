VnExpress International
Expect lots of smiles in Vietnam, one of world's happiest countries

Vietnamese people are also optimistic about 2018, a new survey has found.

How happy Vietnamese people think they are

They define happiness differently and feel it in their own way.

Vietnamese are not as happy as you may think, new global report suggests

Vietnam ranks way below Thailand and Malaysia in the latest UN's World Happiness Report.
March 20, 2017 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
 
