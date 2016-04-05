The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Ha Tinh province
Two men charged for inciting riots over mass fish deaths
Vietnamese police have arrested and charged two men for publishing photos about the mass fish deaths online with the "intention of sparking protests" ...
Teachers brave fierce river to reach school on remote island
Regardless of the severe weather and lurching boats, teachers from Nghi Giang Primary School (Nghi Xuan, Ha Tinh ...
