Vietnamese babysitter arrested after being captured slapping eight-week-old baby

Security camera footage shows the baby girl being hit multiple times in the face, head and back.

Vietnamese woman sentenced to 9 years in prison for anti-state propaganda

The blogger was found guilty of making and posting anti-state propaganda videos online.

Vietnamese woman jailed for 'damaging' table at karaoke parlor

A minor brawl turned into an unusual legal case, which ended with a 12-month jail term.
June 30, 2017 | 09:31 am GMT+7
 
