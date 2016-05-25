VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Ha Dong District
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Deluge transforms Hanoi into city of canals

Torrential rain that lasted for most of yesterday has inundated Hanoi's streets and caused traffic chaos, with some roads under 60cm of water.
 
go to top