US, UK, Kuwait urge swift negotiated solution to Qatar crisis

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt imposed sanctions last month, accusing Doha of aiding terrorism, something it denies.

Saudi receives Qatar response to demands

Doha described the list of demands as 'unrealistic.'

Qatar responds to demands after deadline extended

Details of the response were not immediately available.
July 04, 2017 | 08:21 am GMT+7

Qatar foreign minister denounces 'unfair', 'illegal' sanctions

'Qatar is willing to sit and negotiate about whatever is related to Gulf security.' 
June 13, 2017 | 10:37 am GMT+7

Trump offers to help resolve Gulf crisis, UAE tightens squeeze on Qatar

UAE sees possible embargo on Qatar.
June 08, 2017 | 08:52 am GMT+7

Arab Gulf nations cut ties with Qatar, US urges unity

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism and backing Iran.
June 06, 2017 | 04:16 pm GMT+7
 
