The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
gulf
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
US, UK, Kuwait urge swift negotiated solution to Qatar crisis
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt imposed sanctions last month, accusing Doha of aiding terrorism, something it denies.
Saudi receives Qatar response to demands
Doha described the list of demands as 'unrealistic.'
Qatar responds to demands after deadline extended
Details of the response were not immediately available.
July 04, 2017 | 08:21 am GMT+7
Qatar foreign minister denounces 'unfair', 'illegal' sanctions
'Qatar is willing to sit and negotiate about whatever is related to Gulf security.'
June 13, 2017 | 10:37 am GMT+7
Trump offers to help resolve Gulf crisis, UAE tightens squeeze on Qatar
UAE sees possible embargo on Qatar.
June 08, 2017 | 08:52 am GMT+7
Arab Gulf nations cut ties with Qatar, US urges unity
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism and backing Iran.
June 06, 2017 | 04:16 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter