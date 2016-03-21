VnExpress International
Can agriculture and the climate fix their 'unhappy marriage' in 2018?

Agriculture, forestry and other land uses together account for nearly a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions. 

Vietnam to enlarge forest cover to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The country has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 8 percent by 2030.

Vietnam aims to boost solar energy, reduce coal use

Vietnam’s government plans to significantly increase the contribution made by the solar energy sector and cut power generated from coal, according to adjustments to the National ...
March 22, 2016 | 09:42 am GMT+7
 
