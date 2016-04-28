VnExpress International
Vietnam's aging workforce on the road to retirement

The country is scrambling to turn its aging population into an advantage.

Vietnam may be missing out on “golden population”: UNDP

Demographic transition, which is characterized by population decline and ageing, is taking place in Asia-Pacific ...
 
