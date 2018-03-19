VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag gold mine
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Gold mine leaks toxic waste into central Vietnam river

Dozens of fish died after the river was polluted with mining tailings.

Canadian gold mine runs out of money in Vietnam

It remains uncertain, at this point, when the cash-strapped goldmine will resume digging.
 
go to top