VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag global value chain
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's leather and footwear firms told to join forces ahead of free-trade deals

Vietnam’s leather and footwear industry is trying to move up the global value chain to seize the potential benefits of new-generation free trade ...

Vietnam to shake up supporting industries to seize TPP opportunities

Vietnam’s manufacturing is currently determined by low-wage, low-tech and low-added value production. And the ...
 
go to top