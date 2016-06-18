The most read Vietnamese newspaper
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net
Tag
global value chain
Vietnam's leather and footwear firms told to join forces ahead of free-trade deals
Vietnam’s leather and footwear industry is trying to move up the global value chain to seize the potential benefits of new-generation free trade ...
Vietnam to shake up supporting industries to seize TPP opportunities
Vietnam’s manufacturing is currently determined by low-wage, low-tech and low-added value production. And the ...
