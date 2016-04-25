VnExpress International
Rejecting protectionism, ASEAN and Australia commit to free trade

'Protectionism is a dead end,' Australian Prime Minister said.

Implied probability of "Leave" vote in EU referendum at 94 percent, shaking global markets

Carnage came to world markets on Friday as early voting returns suggested Britain was on the brink of leaving the ...

Asian shares, dollar start week off on strong footing

Asian shares rose on Monday after a solid session on Wall Street, while the dollar held near recent highs against major rivals as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve was ...
May 23, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7

Asia stocks, dollar edge lower as markets await Fed, BOJ meetings

Asian shares and the dollar edged lower on Monday as investors awaited central bank meetings in the United States and Japan this week that are expected to hold clues to future ...
April 25, 2016 | 08:30 am GMT+7
 
