VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Gia Trinh bakery
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

How to make Vietnamese mooncakes at Hanoi's 70-year-old bakery

It's that time of year when you're nearly tripping over mooncakes in the capital, but what makes them so delicious? 
 
go to top