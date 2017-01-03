VnExpress International
7 destinations near Saigon for a perfect weekend getaway

Sometimes a day trip to escape the hectic life of the big city is what we all need.

Tam Dao: where heaven meets Earth

A two-hour ride from bustling Hanoi offers a sea of clouds, merry meals and a maze of hidden spots.
 
