genocide
'Butcher of Bosnia' found guilty of genocide, jailed for life
The verdict was a 'milestone' for the court and for international justice.
'Mounting evidence' of Myanmar genocide: watchdogs
Rights groups document widespread and systematic attacks on civilians.
US says holds Myanmar military leaders accountable in Rohingya crisis
Tillerson said Myanmar military is responsible for the crackdown on Rohingya refugees.
October 19, 2017 | 08:36 am GMT+7
Suu Kyi and Myanmar face chorus of anger over Rohingya crisis
Suu Kyi has come under increasing fire over her perceived unwillingness to speak out against the treatment of the Rohingya or chastise the military.
September 05, 2017 | 09:31 am GMT+7
Sweden sentences man to life imprisonment for genocide in Rwanda
A Swedish court sentenced on Monday a 61-year-old man to life in prison for genocide in Rwanda in 1994, the second such case brought by the Nordic country over crimes during the ...
May 16, 2016 | 06:16 pm GMT+7
Confronting darkness in Cambodia's Khmer Rouge stronghold
Standing next to cages that once housed political prisoners, former Khmer Rouge foot soldier Tho Lon gets a surprisingly sympathetic hearing from a clutch of students, despite his ...
May 02, 2016 | 10:56 am GMT+7
George Clooney presents Aurora Prize to Burundi humanitarian worker
George Clooney presents Aurora Prize to Marguerite Barankitse, a humanitarian worker from Burundi, at a ceremony in Armenia. A humanitarian worker who survived the Rwandan ...
April 25, 2016 | 11:09 am GMT+7
