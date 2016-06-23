VnExpress International
Plastic wind turbines light up Hanoi's slums

Red plastic bowls are powering up poor people in the Vietnamese capital.

Hanoi's boat people powered up by "plastic bucket" generators

Electrical generators that use red plastic buckets as blades have been installed to generate clean energy and ...
 
