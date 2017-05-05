VnExpress International
gender stereotype
'Street ninjas' battle sexism and the sun in Vietnam

They are the face of Vietnam's motorbike culture, a manifestation of an obsession for light skin, and sometimes the target of sweeping sexism.

All-girl 'boy band' takes China by storm

China’s first androgynous band challenges gender stereotypes and gains fame on social media.
 
