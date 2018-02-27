The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Oscars so scandalous: leading movies hit with backlash
This year's contenders have been plagued by accusations of plagiarism, sexual misconduct, and criticism from gay and African-American communities.
Gay Western couple win Thai surrogacy battle for baby Carmen
A gay couple from the United States won an appeal on Tuesday for parental rights over a baby born through a Thai ...
Suspected Islamists kill Bangladeshi gay activist working for US embassy
Suspected Islamist militants hacked to death a leading Bangladeshi gay rights activist employed by the U.S. embassy and a friend in an apartment in Bangladesh's capital on Monday, ...
April 26, 2016 | 09:06 am GMT+7
