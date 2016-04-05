The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
freedom of speech
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Facebook removes, then restores anti-immigrant video posted by Hungarian politician
Facebook and other networks have in many countries surpassed traditional media as a way for politicians to reach voters.
Vietnam's corruption ranking improves amid global stagnation: survey
The country's intensified fight against corruption has boosted public confidence, but it still ranks in the bottom ...
China considers punishing those who slander heroes and martyrs
Insulting party history might be a crime in China.
December 22, 2017 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
Black journalist's sacking sparks race row in France
Does France have a problem talking about racism? 'The country sees itself as a white country.'
December 21, 2017 | 11:42 am GMT+7
Backlash over Hong Kong's immigration 'blacklist'
Concerns are rising as freedom in Hong Kong is restricted.
December 21, 2017 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Trump's war on CNN takes on new significance in merger debate
Even as his Justice Department moved to block the deal, the president has stepped up his attacks on the major news network.
December 01, 2017 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
Skype joins list of apps on China blacklist
Skype's removal from app stores comes as China prepares to host its fourth World Internet Conference next month.
November 23, 2017 | 05:43 pm GMT+7
Indonesia threatens to block WhatsApp messaging over obscene content
Indonesian government gave Whatsapp a two-day notice to block obscene GIF images.
November 07, 2017 | 08:52 am GMT+7
National Assembly approves amended Law on Press
Vietnam’s National Assembly has passed amendments to the Law on Press that include new provisions on source protection and how state agencies interact with the press.
April 05, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
