VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag free wi-fi
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi considers more free wi-fi spots to boost tourism

The network is expected to spread out beyond the city center.

Hanoi to roll out free, city-wide wi-fi

The capital looks to follow in the footsteps of Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.
 
go to top